Trump Supporters Must Promise Not to Sue Over COVID-19 to Attend Rally

Breaking News

Donald Trump's return to campaign rallies is already controversial for the date and location, and now his supporters have to promise not to sue him if they get COVID-19 while attending.

Here's the deal ... the President's 2020 reelection campaign just announced details behind his highly-controversial move to host a rally next Friday in Tulsa -- and it includes a disclaimer: By registering to attend you are automatically agreeing NOT to sue if you contract the coronavirus. Always read the fine print.

The rally is going down June 19 at the BOK Center ... an arena that holds more than 19,000 people. Not the best idea in the middle of the pandemic -- as cases and hospitalizations are spiking in many places, including Oklahoma.

The Trump campaign website has a legal notice for anyone thinking about registering to attend, and it reads ... "By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present."

The notice continues ... "By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury."

Trump's rally was already under heavy criticism for the fact it's being held on Juneteenth -- the holiday commemorating the end of slavery -- Tulsa was the site of a 1921 massacre of America's wealthiest Black community.

White mobs killed an estimated 300 people that day -- which is why Trump critics have called his rally an absolute "slap in the face" to Black America.