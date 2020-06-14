Atlanta Wendy's Where Brutal Police Killing Occurred Destroyed by Fire

The Wendy's in Atlanta where a man who fell asleep in his car essentially received a death sentence by cops has been burned down, during a night of protest and civil disturbance.

A video posted on twitter shows the beginnings of the blaze ... you hear the man shooting the video say, "Look at this white girl. Look at the white girl trying to burn down the Wendy's. This wasn't us."

I had to get this footage cause the media will make it seem like we burned this shit down #AtlantaProtest

The fast-food restaurant became a flashpoint Saturday for protests against police brutality and racism.

As TMZ reported all day Saturday, cops got a call that someone in line was sleeping and partially blocking the drive-thru. Cops arrived, and the situation escalated to where Brooks grabbed one of the officer's tasers and began running. As he ran he appeared to vaguely point the NON-LETHAL weapon behind him, and that's when Brooks was shot 3 times.

Fire at Wendy's on University Ave in southwest Atlanta raging. A night to remember in Atlanta: Rayshard Brooks shot by an officer, the chief of Atlanta police resigned, and protesters stormed the interstate. Now, fire. #AtlantaShooting #AtlantaProtest

The 2 cops involved in the shooting were fired overnight, and the Police Chief has submitted her resignation.

A little perspective ... so in Minneapolis, a call over what at worst was passing a counterfeit bill turned to a brutal murder. And in Atlanta, sleeping in the car ended with death. And, check out the video of a violent confrontation that started with a call that someone might have been smoking weed in a car.