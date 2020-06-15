US Open of Surfing Canceled Over COVID-19

Breaking News

The U.S. Open of Surfing -- one of the most famous surf events in the world -- has been canceled over COVID concerns, event officials say.

The USOS -- which reportedly draws hundreds of thousands of people to Huntington Beach, CA every year -- was scheduled to take place between August 1 through August 9.

But now, the plans are off ...

"In light of continued health concerns and current guidelines surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Vans US Open of Surfing presented by Swatch has been canceled and will return in 2021," event officials said.

"The decision to cancel was made after careful consideration, with the health and safety of fans, athletes, staff, and the local community remaining the top priority."

Top pro surfers from around the world have competed in USOS events over the years including Kelly Slater, Andy Irons and Sunny Garcia.

The USOS also features skateboarding and BMX events -- it's pretty epic.