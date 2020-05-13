Los Angeles Goes Back to the Beaches After 6-Week Coronavirus Closure

Beaches in Los Angeles County are back in biz, and folks are taking advantage right away in the sand and surf -- but some kinds of fun are still off-limits.

After 6 weeks away, a steady stream of people headed to the beaches in Malibu, Santa Monica and Manhattan Beach throughout the day Wednesday, and, so far, Dr. Anthony Fauci would be happy.

It seems social distancing guidelines are being followed, at least for now.

Of course, it might not be easy to stay 6-feet away from someone in the water ... but swimming and surfing are allowed for this phase of reopening, as the city attempts to ease stay-at-home orders.

Other approved beach activities include walking, running and other exercises ... as long as you wear a face-covering out of the water and around others, and physical distancing is maintained.

What's out -- sitting, lounging or sunbathing ... gathering under canopies or picnicking on blankets, coolers, and group activities like beach volleyball. Also, beach parking lots, bike paths, piers and boardwalks are still closed.

Despite the limitations, it seems people are eager to get back to the beach for whatever fun in the sun they can get after nearly 2 months on lockdown.

Health experts have said outdoor activity is actually good for fending off COVID-19 ... as long as people are safe and smart about it.