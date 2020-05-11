Floridians Protest COVID-19 Gym Closures W/ Push Ups & Squats Outside Court

Breaking News

A couple dozen people in Florida are pushing back on gym closures by pushing up ... and squatting ... with the scene outside of a courthouse Monday looking like a workout class!

About 30 fed-up fit people took over a sidewalk outside of a Clearwater, FL court to protest COVID-19 gym closures ... and an overhead chopper captured the crazy scene.

WATCH: Protesters calling for gyms to reopen in Florida are doing squats and push-ups outside the Clearwater courthouse https://t.co/3BVzxHQPEJ #Florida #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/3cjgQ6kaM8 — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) May 11, 2020 @WFLA

Check out the footage ... people screamed for local authorities to reconsider their ban on in-gym workouts -- all while they hit the deck for some push-ups and squats!!

Some of the protesters also held American flags and signs ... but, it should be noted, there weren't face coverings or adherence to 6-feet apart social distancing guidelines for most of the group.

Of course, Florida has allowed several businesses -- including restaurants, retail stores, salons and barbershops -- to open up as lockdown restrictions have eased in the state ... but gyms are still on the banned list.

Florida officials say workout centers will be allowed to re-open in some capacity when they kick off Phase Two ... but no date for that has been set yet.