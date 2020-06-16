Ultra-Rare LeBron James Card Hits Auction Block, Expected To Sell For $1 MILLION

Exclusive

A LeBron James signed rookie card -- the holy grail of modern trading cards -- just hit the auction block ... and is expected to rake in OVER $1 MILLION!!

The LBJ 2003-2004 Upper Deck Exquisite card is 1 of only 23 produced (it's numbered 14 out of 23) ... and is arguably the most desirable and valuable card in the world.

The card is about to hit the block at Goldin Auctions ... and they tell us they expect the piece to sell for OVER a milli.

The condition of the card is rated at 9.5 a.k.a. "gem mint."

Basically, it's as good as new.

FYI -- a few months back, GA sold an ultra-rare Mike Trout signed rookie card for almost $923K ... a record sale price.

But, Trout may soon be knocked off the throne by King James.

“The basketball card market is on fire," Goldin tells us.

"We expect this will surpass the record recently sent by the $922,500 Mike Trout card to become the most valuable basketball and most valuable modern card of all time”

As if the card -- signed by Bron in blue ink -- wasn't already cool enough ... it also contains a piece of an actual patch from James' rookie season Cleveland Cavs jersey.

LeBron averaged 21 points per game, 6 assists, and 5.5 rebounds a game in '03-'04 ... and won the Rookie of the Year.

The world's most expensive piece of 2.5 inch by 3.5 inch cardboard hits the block June 22nd.