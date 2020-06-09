Steve Kerr's Game Worn '97 NBA Finals Winning Shorts On Auction Block

Exclusive

Steve Kerr's Chicago Bulls shorts -- rocked by the sharpshooter when he knocked down one of the most historic shots in NBA history -- just hit the auction block.

The white Champion brand shorts are from Game 6 of the 1997 NBA Finals ... where Michael Jordan's Bulls squad took on Karl Malone, John Stockton and the Utah Jazz.

The Bulls led the series, 3-2 ... heading in to Game 6 at the United Center on June 13, 1997. It was a super tight game that went down to the wire.

With 5 seconds left in the game -- and the Bulls trailing by 1 point -- the Jazz defense expected Jordan to attempt the game-winning shot.

However, Jordan kicked it out to a wide-open Kerr -- who nailed a 17-foot dagger of a jump shot -- securing the Bulls 5th NBA Championship.

FYI -- Kerr scored 9 points. Jordan dropped 39.

The shorts -- photomatched to ensure authenticity -- are on the auction block at Lelands Auctions.

Kerr -- who autographed the shorts -- has called the shot the most memorable moment of his 15 season NBA playing career.

The auction is currently underway ... and there have been multiple bids around $1,500.