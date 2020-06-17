Premier League Players Kneel At Start Of Game To Honor George Floyd

Premier League Players Kneel At Start Of Game To Honor George Floyd

6/17/2020 10:34 AM PT
Premier League Players Kneel In BLM Kit To Honor George Floyd
Breaking News
Launch Gallery
premier league protest Launch Gallery
Getty

The Premier League is finally back after 100 days off due to COVID-19 ... and the players made a profound statement at kick-off by taking a knee to honor George Floyd.

All players for Aston Villa and Sheffield United -- as well as the referees -- participated in the demonstration on Wednesday ... showing solidarity with the fight against police brutality and social injustice.

Along with taking a knee, all players are wearing "Black Lives Matter" on the back of their jerseys.

The EPL acknowledged the gesture on Twitter ... saying, "There is #NoRoomForRacism, anywhere."

The players made their intentions clear in a joint statement last week ... saying, "We, the Players, stand together with the singular objective of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it exists, to bring about a global society of inclusion, respect, and equal opportunities for All, regardless of their colour or creed."

"This symbol is a sign of unity from all Players, all Staff, all Clubs, all Match Officials and the Premier League #blacklivesmatter #playerstogether."

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later