Roger Goodell Encourages Teams To Sign Colin Kaepernick, 'I Welcome That'

Roger Goodell says he wants Colin Kaepernick to get a chance to play again ... with the NFL commish putting his stamp of approval on bringing the QB back in the league.

Remember, Goodell recently admitted the league was wrong in how it handled the national anthem protests in 2016, but fell short of addressing Kap -- who hasn't played in the NFL since kneeling -- by name.

Goodell revealed his stance on Kap during ESPN's "The Return Of Sports" special Monday night ... saying, "If he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it's gonna take a team to make that decision."

"But, I welcome that, support a club making that decision, and encourage them to do that."

Goodell even says he'd like to work together with Kap on fixing social justice issues if he doesn't want to return to the field ... however, we're told that's not the case.

"If his efforts are not on the field but continuing to work in this space, we welcome him to that table and to help us, guide us, help us make better decisions about the kinds of things that need to be done in the communities," Goodell said.

"We have invited him in before, and we want to make sure that everybody's welcome at that table, and trying to help us deal with some very complex, difficult issues, that have been around for a long time."

As we previously reported, Kap has been training non-stop in hopes of getting another shot in the NFL ... and Pete Carroll even said a team is interested.