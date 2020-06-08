Colin Kaepernick Still Training Like a Maniac ... to Play in NFL In 2020

Exclusive

Colin Kaepernick is still training EVERY DAY -- busting his ass as if he'll be on an NFL roster in 2020, sources tell TMZ Sports.

We're told 32-year-old Colin has not broken his routine -- he's still hitting the gym and the field daily -- and as one source close to Colin put it, "He's in the best shape of his life."

Of course, Colin held a workout in 2019 to show NFL teams he still has a cannon for an arm and the mobility that made him famous ... but he wasn't signed.

Many, including Kap, believe he was blackballed from the league for his kneeling demonstration (he hasn't been on a roster since the 2016 season) ... but things appear to be changing.

As we previously reported, NFL commish Roger Goodell admitted the league bungled the way it treated peaceful protesters in the past ... and even though he didn't name names, it was obvious he was talking about Colin and other kneelers.

So, the million-dollar question ... will an NFL Team finally pull the trigger and sign a QB who's a proven winner???

Warren Moon recently told us he thinks Kap would be a great fit in Seattle. Others think he would do well in New England.

Carlos Hyde -- who played with Kap for 3 seasons in San Francisco -- also thinks it's time for the QB to return ... saying the NFL can prove it's serious about their new stance on protests "by signing Kap back.''

"I think if they sign Kap back, that'll show that they're really trying to move in a different direction," Hyde told reporters on Monday. "Kap was making a statement 4 years ago about what's going on in today's world and the NFL didn't bother to listen to him then."