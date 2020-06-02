The Weeknd Donates $200k To Colin Kaepernick's Legal Defense Initiative
6/2/2020 12:18 PM PT
The Weeknd just stepped up BIG for Colin Kaepernick -- shelling out $200,000 to the QB's campaign to cover legal costs for people who get arrested while protesting for George Floyd.
Just last week, Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp launched a "legal defense initiative" aiming to cover legal bills for the "freedom fighters" on the ground in Minnesota.
Kap says he's already put together a team of "top" defense attorneys to help out -- but they also asked for donations from outside supporters.
Well, Weeknd -- real name Abel Tesfaye -- has answered the call with a HUGE donation ... and Team Kap couldn't be happier.
"A HUGE thank you to @theweeknd for donating $200,000 to our Legal Defense Initiative to support Freedom Fighters on the ground!"
"This is amazing."
The donation to Kap's initiative is part of The Weekend's $500k contribution to several Black Lives Matter campaigns ... including the BLM Global Network and National Bail Out.
"Keep supporting our brothers and sisters out there risking everything to push for actual change for our black lives," Abel said when announcing his donation.
"Urging everyone with big pockets to give and give big and if you have less please give what you can even if it's a small amount."
