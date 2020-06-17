Trump Allegedly Told China's Xi America Wants Him to Be Prez More Than 2 Terms

President Trump is down to amend the Constitution so he can stay in office as long as he wants, or at least that's what he told China's Prez ... according to Trump's former national security advisor.

John Bolton's making the bombshell claim about Trump and Xi Jinping's December 2018 meeting in Buenos Aires. According to excerpts leaked by the Wall Street Journal ... Xi told Trump he wanted to work with him for 6 more years. Bolton claims Trump replied, "that people were saying that the two-term constitutional limit on presidents should be repealed for him."

Bolton also alleges Xi said America has too many elections because he wanted to keep dealing with Trump.

Bolton's book, "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir" ... also claims the Trump-Xi love affair continued in June 2019 during the Group of 20 Summit in Japan ... where Trump asked Xi to help him win the 2020 election by purchasing more soybeans and wheat from American farmers.

Bolton claims he wants to print Trump's exact words ... but the government won't allow it.

Another allegation in the book is that Trump said he was willing to halt criminal investigations as favors to dictators he liked. Clearly, Bolton's claims are akin to those that led to Trump's impeachment -- for allegedly pressuring the Ukrainian prez to dig up dirt on Joe Biden in exchange for military aid.