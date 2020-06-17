Rayshard Brooks Shooting, District Attorney to Announce Possible Charges

The Fulton County District Attorney, Paul Howard, is set to hold a press briefing where it is expected he'll announce charges against the Atlanta PD officer who shot Rayshard Brooks ... and we'll be streaming it live.

Garrett Rolfe is the cop who fired on Brooks while chasing him. According to Brooks' autopsy ... his cause of death was 2 gunshot wounds to the back, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Video of the incident shows Brooks was shot by Rolfe during a chase in a Wendy's parking lot, after Brooks had obtained one of the officer's Tasers and was attempting to flee arrest following a failed breathalyzer test.

Body cam footage from the other officer involved, Devin Brosnan, revealed what happened leading up to the struggle to arrest Brooks and subsequent shooting.

The 27-year-old spoke cordially with the officers for several minutes, as Rolfe explained he was investigating him for drinking and driving. Brooks admitted to drinking a bit earlier at his daughter's birthday party, and offered to leave his car behind and walk home.

Rolfe kept pushing for Brooks to take a breathalyzer, and eventually, Brooks agreed to blow into one. At that point, Rolfe decided to place cuffs on him ... but a struggle ensued.

As both cops fought to keep Brooks down, he was able to grab one of their Tasers and run off. Rolfe gave chase, and when Brooks reached back to aim the Taser at him ... Rolfe fired shots with his real gun, killing Brooks.

