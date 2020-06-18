Colin Kaepernick Joins Board of Directors at Medium ... to 'Elevate Black Voices'

Breaking News

Colin Kaepernick has a new job -- not the in the NFL (yet) -- he just joined the Board of Directors on a major online publishing platform.

Kap -- along with Kaepernick Publishing (which he created 2019) -- has teamed up with Medium, which hosts "social journalism" articles on everything from politics to health from a number of authors. Medium claims to have 120 million readers.

Now, Medium's founder Evan Williams has announced Colin Kaepernick is on board, starting Thursday.

We’re excited to announce our founder, @kaepernick7, will be the newest Board Member @medium. In addition to this, #KaepernickPublishing partners with Medium to further our mission uplifting voices of our communities. pic.twitter.com/FQYYNdTQcP — Kaepernick Publishing (@KaepernickPub) June 18, 2020 @KaepernickPub

"Today, we announce that civil rights activist and athlete Colin Kaepernick will be joining our Board of Directors," Williams said,.

"In addition to the board seat, Medium will partner with Colin and Kaepernick Publishing to create and feature stories focused on race and civil rights in America, and to elevate emerging voices from communities of color."

Williams continued, "I know he will bring valuable insights and leadership to Medium, especially in this moment when the world is finally catching up to his vision on racial justice."

According to Medium, Colin "will be sharing his thoughts on anti-Black racism in our society, and Medium and Kaepernick Publishing will co-publish thought-provoking feature stories from diverse writers of color."

Kaepernick has also commented -- saying, "I am excited for Kaepernick Publishing to partner with Medium to continue to elevate Black voices in the news and publishing industry."