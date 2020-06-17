Colin Kaeperick 'Definitely' Fits L.A. Chargers' System, Head Coach Says

Breaking News

Could Colin Kaepernick's return to the NFL start in Los Angeles?

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn told reporters Wednesday it's certainly a possibility ... saying, "Colin definitely fits the style of quarterback for the system that we’re going to be running,"

Of course, Lynn -- who has yet to speak with Colin about a potential tryout -- says the Bolts have a pretty full QB room already ... so a signing seems unlikely at the moment.

But, Lynn insinuated if something should happen to one of their top quarterbacks ... Colin would be one of the first guys they call for a workout.

"It would be crazy to not have him on your workout list," Lynn said ... before adding, "I’m very confident and happy with the three quarterbacks that I have but you can never have too many people waiting on the runway."

Colin -- who's been out of the league since 2016 -- has yet to have any truly serious offers since he last played ... even despite a workout in front of several NFL scouts in 2019.

Kap's made it clear he feels he's been blackballed because of his kneeling protests ... but in an interview with ESPN this week, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said he's now encouraging teams to sign the QB.