Jamie Foxx Bulks Up to Play Mike Tyson, Reveals 'Iron Mike' Physique!!

Jamie Foxx Bulks Up to Play Mike Tyson ... Reveals 'Iron Mike' Bod

6/18/2020 10:37 AM PT
Breaking News
IRON FOXX
@markbirnbaum / Instagram

Jamie Foxx is BECOMING Mike Tyson -- he's got the voice down ... and now he's showing off his yoked out body!!

Foxx is starring in an upcoming biopic about the boxing legend -- he'll play both young Mike and older Mike. He's been working on the project for years.

But, the production seems to be picking up steam -- and during a recent episode of "Catching Up with Mike Birnbaum," Jamie revealed how he's transforming his body to look just like Tyson.

So, how's he doing it?

Foxx says he has a daily workout regimen of 60 pull ups, 60 dips, 100 push ups ... "It's changing the body. Top half."

As for lower body? There's a different plan for that.

"I ain't got no legs, I ain't got no calf muscles so we're gonna have to get some prosthetics for that."

Foxx says he'll be 216 pounds when shooting begins (he starts as young Mike) -- and then to play Old Mike, he'll "balloon to 225, 230 which will look like 250 on screen."

Jamie's been super excited about the project for years -- and even previewed the opening scene on HOT 97 back in 2015.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later