MLB's Miguel Sano Denies Kidnapping Man In D.R. ... Twins Investigating

MLB slugger Miguel Sano is callin' BS on claims he kidnapped and beat up a man in the Dominican Republic ... but the Minnesota Twins say they're now looking into the allegations.

In a new video released this week ... an attorney accused the 27-year-old infielder and other men of taking his client on May 6 and beating the hell out of him.

In the footage, which is in Spanish, the attorney also says Sano and the others threatened to hang his client in the alleged attack.

But, Sano released a flat-out denial to D.R. newspaper El Nuevo Diario this week ... saying he played no role whatsoever in a kidnapping or beating of the man.

Sano, in fact, accused the alleged victim of sexually assaulting his younger stepbrother. The MLB player also told El Nuevo Diario the attorney is trying to blackmail him over the allegations ... asking for serious cash to make the case go away.

Sano says he's going to be filing a lawsuit against the attorney over the allegations.

According to the newspaper, Sano was asked to go to the prosecutor's offices in the D.R. on Tuesday over the claims ... but the Twins player says that meeting got postponed to next week because he received notice too late.

Sano's team, which inked the third baseman to a 3-year, $30 MILLION extension this offseason, told the StarTribune it's aware of the accusations and is gathering information.