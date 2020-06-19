Danielle Bregoli, AKA Bhad Bhabie, Out of Rehab

Exclusive

Danielle Bregoli -- AKA Bhad Bhabie -- is returning to her regularly scheduled program in the music biz, 'cause she's out of rehab and ready to get back to work.

Sources close to Bhad Bhabie tell TMZ ... the 17-year-old rapper was released Wednesday after completing a 30-day rehab program. We're told she feels great and is happy to be back out and about. We're told her main focus now is her music.

Danielle took to Instagram Thursday and posted a mirror shot, and she looks great ... like rehab really did her well. She also went live to say a little about her time in treatment -- saying she had a lot going on in her personal life and needed to separate herself from some people.

