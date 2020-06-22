UFC's Anthony Smith Rips Corner Over Max Rohskopf Fight, 'This Isn't Bloodsport'

Play video content TMZSports.com

"He asked out 9 times! This isn't goddamn Bloodsport!!!"

That's UFC fighter Anthony Smith going off on Max Rohskopf's cornerman for not stopping Saturday's fight after the 25-year-old repeatedly told him to "call it."

Rohskopf was taking on Austin Hubbard -- a short notice fight he only accepted 5 days in advance -- and was getting beat up pretty badly.

In between rounds 2 and 3, Rohskopf told his cornerman, Robert Drysdale, "I don't have it" and made it clear he didn't want to continue.

"In this sport, if you're done, you're done."



Dana White defends Max Rohskopf's decision to throw in the towel before the third round.#UFCVegas3 pic.twitter.com/QQQoOmiooP — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) June 21, 2020 @btsportufc

Drysdale seemingly ignored Max's pleas to stop and tried to talk him into continuing. Finally, an official from the Nevada State Athletic Commission who overheard Rohskopf stepped in and ended the fight.

Enter Smith ... whose cornerman took a lot of heat for not stopping Anthony's fight with Glover Teixeira last month, despite Smith taking major punishment and losing teeth during the brawl.

Smith says the difference is he WANTED to continue in his fight. Rohskopf didn't.

"Not all of us think the same. Not everybody is me. It's just different. He's a young kid and he wanted out, get him the f*ck out of there!"

"He wanted to go home. He said he didn't have it. He said he didn't want to do this any more. That's different from just being down on yourself and needing a pick me up."

Smith says he respects Drysdale -- but says it's important to call him out when he's so clearly in the wrong.

"I did everything I could to stay in there and [Rohskopf] was doing everything he could to get out -- get him out!!"

For his part, Drysdale is defending his decision -- telling ESPN, "I stand by what I did. I expect excellence from the people I train because I love them."