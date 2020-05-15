UFC's Anthony Smith Not Worried About Fight Criticism, Posts Injury Photo

Breaking News

UFC star Anthony Smith says he's "good" in the wake of a violent loss to Glover Teixeira -- and recovering with the help of his loving family.

"Everyone is arguing about good stop, bad stop, bad corner, good corner...blah blah blah," Smith said.

"I’m still winning. I’m good, and I’m exactly where i need to be, doing exactly what I’m supposed to be doing."

As we previously reported -- Smith suffered intense injuries during his fight on May 13 -- a broken nose, fractured eye socket, a gash under his right eye and had 2 teeth knocked out.

Some high-profile UFC stars like Chael Sonnen have criticized Smith's coaching staff ... saying they should've thrown in the towel instead of allowing him to fight in the 5th round, where he sustained even more damage.

"All that time spent worrying about me needs to be spent somewhere a little more productive," Smith said on social media.