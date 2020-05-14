Jon Jones Demands Fight with Francis Ngannou ... 'Send the Deal'

Breaking News

Jon Jones says he's dead serious about a fight with Francis Ngannou -- and now he's asking the UFC to "send the deal."

There's been talk about a possible Jones vs. Ngannou match at heavyweight for a while ... but things escalated after Francis destroyed Jairzinho Rozenstruik in just 20 seconds at UFC 249 over the weekend.

17 seconds into the fight, Francis Ngannou rocks Rozenstruik for the knockout 🥊#UFC249pic.twitter.com/cyEAqaO5v8 — Yardbarker (@yardbarker) May 10, 2020 @yardbarker

The two exchanged some minor trash talk on social media late Wednesday night ... but now Jon says he's done talking, he's ready for action.

"If you guys think I wouldn’t take this fight you’re insane. I have absolutely nothing else to prove as a light heavyweight. I’d love that big money fight right around now. Send the deal."

Jon currently fights at light heavyweight -- but says he's willing to go up for a bigger payday ... and let's be honest, who wouldn't want to see Jones vs. Ngannou?!

In fact, back in October, we asked Francis about a possible Jones brawl ... and he was all about it!

"Listen, let's be clear about something. If that's what you want to know, if I would fight Jon Jones if he goes up to heavyweight!? Of course!"

"I would say the same thing as he says -- it's inevitable. If Jon Jones goes to heavyweight. I'm gonna fight him."