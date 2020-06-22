Luke Bryan Surprises Wish Kid with Special Video
Luke Bryan Surprises Wish Kid with Special Video ... Let's Meet After COVID!!!
6/22/2020 5:24 PM PT
Luke Bryan wouldn't let the pandemic stop him from making an amazing wish come true for a young fan with cerebral palsy ... and her reaction will melt your heart.
Luke sent a special, personalized video to Emma Lookatch, brightening her day with a loving message and telling her he's hopeful they can meet in person when the coronavirus pandemic subsides.
Emma's a huge Luke Bryan fan, and the good folks over at Kids Wish Network -- a charity that grants wishes to children with life-threatening illnesses -- had arranged for her to meet Luke on the set of "American Idol," a meeting that was dashed by the COVID-19 outbreak.
While he couldn't meet Emma in person this time, Luke recorded a special greeting and sent it to her and her parents ... and ya gotta see Emma's reaction as she watches the message on a brand new iPad and Beats by Dre headphones.
Luke sounds like he's down to make her original wish come true, but in the meantime ... pretty good consolation prize!!!
