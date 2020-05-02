Luke Bryan's Florida Cigar Bar/Karaoke Patrons Not Practicing Social Distancing

Play video content Exclusive

There's an old saying -- "Close but no cigar" -- which precisely describes what went down at Luke Bryan's Florida cigar bar Friday night, because patrons were super close to each other.

Luke's cigar bar, Shore Thing Cigars, is located in Watersound, Florida, and on Friday night it was the backdrop for Karaoke night, and stir-crazy customers flocked to the joint. The bar touted Friday, "TODAY'S THE DAY .... GRAND RE-OPENING!"

As you can see ... most were not wearing masks or practicing social distancing.

Florida has had a massive coronavirus outbreak and the lack of social distancing as they belted out No Doubt's "Don't Speak" during karaoke night ... well, doctors and scientists have told us how that ends.

Florida is allowing restaurants to reopen effective Monday ... but bars must still remain closed.

The bar is hosting a crawfish day Saturday ... patrons get free crawfish with the purchase of a sampler pack.

Bottom line ... as far as we can tell, the bar should not be open under any circumstances, and even if it's a restaurant, it was not supposed to open this weekend. And, even when restaurants open in Florida, they cannot be at more than 25% capacity inside.