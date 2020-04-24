Georgia Gym, Salon and Tattoo Customers Return in Close Contact with Staffers

It's Gov. Brian Kemp's dream come true -- Georgians filing into business establishments all over the state ... despite scientists, and other politicians, warning it could set off a COVID-19 spike.

These photos -- from Atlanta, Savannah and other cities -- are interesting because they show the stark reality ... that social distancing is near impossible in hair and nail salons, tattoo parlors and, to a lesser extent, gyms.

Still, people starved for a fitness fix streamed into BodyPlex Fitness Adventure Friday in Grayson, GA. Folks there tell us it was hardly packed -- just under 100 people so far, when they normally have about 500 daily customers.

A staffer told TMZ, "Everybody is so excited we’re open they’ll do whatever they need to do to get their workout in. They are just happy we’re here."

That also seems to be the case at Three-13 Salon in Marietta where about 100 people came in for all sorts of beauty treatments. They checked everyone's temperature and everyone was required to wear face coverings.

That doesn't seem to be mandatory at all businesses, because customers at a barbershop were NOT wearing face masks, although the barbers were.

Play video content TMZ.com

Remember, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told us she's opposed to the reopening of businesses -- because scientific data shows it's too soon -- and she's urging people in her city, at least, to stay home.