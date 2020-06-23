DeAndre Baker Armed Robbery Case, 2 Witnesses Say He Never Pulled a Gun

Exclusive

Good news for NY Giants cornerback Deandre Baker -- TWO witnesses are now on the record saying they never saw Baker pull a gun during an alleged armed robbery at a cookout back in May.

As we previously reported, Baker -- along with Seattle Seahawks corner Quinton Dunbar -- was arrested for allegedly robbing several people at gunpoint during a May 13 incident in Miramar, FL.

Cops initially said ... witnesses told them Baker pulled out a semi-automatic firearm and directed Dunbar to start taking expensive watches and other valuables from people at the cookout.

At one point, cops say Baker directed a 3rd man -- who was wearing a red mask -- to shoot someone who had just walked into the party ... but fortunately, no one was actually shot.

Baker was charged with 4 counts of armed robbery and 4 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm -- though he has adamantly denied the allegations.

Now, two witnesses who were at the cookout have given sworn affidavits -- which have been submitted to prosecutors -- in which they state Baker never pulled out a gun or robbed anyone.

"Deandre Baker was near me, and he never pulled out and/or pointed a firearm at anyone at the party."

Both men claim they were 10 to 12 feet from Baker during the "commotion."

Both men -- who claim they only know Baker from playing the Madden NFL video game online -- also say they never saw Baker "take anything from anyone at the party."

Both men also say they provided the affidavit on their own accord -- no one has threatened them or influenced them in any way.

We spoke with Baker's attorney, Bradford Cohen, who tells TMZ Sports, "We believe that there is significant evidence to rebut any allegation made in the case."