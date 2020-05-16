NFL's Deandre Baker Surrenders to Officials In Robbery Case ... Lawyer Says

Breaking News

NY Giants cornerback Deandre Baker has surrendered to officials in Florida in his armed robbery case, his attorney Bradford Cohen tells TMZ Sports.

Baker is facing multiple charges including armed robbery and aggravated assault for his alleged role in a May 13 incident at a cookout.

Officials say Baker along with Seattle Seahawks corner Quinton Dunbar -- along with a 3rd masked man -- robbed several partygoers during a cookout, taking cash and jewelry before escaping in exotic getaway cars.

Cops say Baker brandished a gun during the robbery -- though Baker's attorney insists his client is innocent and he has multiple witnesses to back up his story.