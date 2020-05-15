Seahawks' Quinton Dunbar Denies Armed Robbery Allegations, Witnesses Back Me Up!

Exclusive Details

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar claims he did NOT pull out a gun and rob people at a Florida cookout this week ... and claims he's got 5 witnesses who will back up his story.

Dunbar's attorney Michael Grieco tells TMZ Sports ... 5 witnesses came to his office Friday morning and signed sworn affidavits insisting Dunbar was NOT involved in the May 13 incident.

"My client is innocent," Greico tells us ... "Never been arrested before. This is a man who's never been in handcuffs, never been in trouble. He didn't do anything wrong. He's completely innocent."

As we previously reported, Dunbar -- along with NY Giants player Deandre Baker -- are accused of taking more than $7,000 in cash and several pricey watches at gunpoint during a party gone wrong.

The Miramar Police Dept. says multiple witnesses saw both men ordering partygoers to turn over their valuables while Baker barked orders.

Officials say there were conflicting statements from witnesses as to whether Dunbar was also brandishing a gun.

Law enforcement says Baker ordered a 3rd man -- who was wearing a red mask -- to shoot someone at the party, but the masked man did not do it.

The police report suggests Baker was the shot caller -- and Dunbar was an accomplice.

But, Greico tells us his client is 100% innocent -- and he's accusing police of "celebrating" the fact they've got high profile suspects in their sights.

"They did a virtual touchdown dance on Twitter," Greico told us ... "They tagged the Giants and the Seahawks in a tweet. One of the most unprofessional things I've ever seen."

Greico is also upset officials are ordering his client to surrender in person -- which could put him at risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When asked if his client would surrender, Greico told us he's trying to work with law enforcement to try and get them to withdraw the warrant ... but insists he's not helping his client hide from cops.

"I'm not holding him up anywhere."