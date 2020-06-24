NYC Marathon Canceled Over COVID-19, Just Too Risky

Breaking News

The New York City Marathon -- the largest marathon in the world -- has been canceled ... all because of COVID-19.

The 2020 NYC Marathon was scheduled for Nov. 1 -- but event organizers, along with the Mayor's Office, decided to call it off because it's just too risky.

Organizers are citing "coronavirus-related health and safety concerns for runners, spectators, volunteers, staff, and the many partners and communities that support the event."

Mayor Bill de Blasio says he thinks it's the best decision for everyone involved.

"While the marathon is an iconic and beloved event in our city, I applaud New York Road Runners for putting the health and safety of both spectators and runners first."

He added, "We look forward to hosting the 50th running of the marathon in November of 2021."

Runners who already registered will have the option to receive a full refund of their entry fee or a guaranteed entry in either 2021, 2022, or 2023.

Event organizers say the 2020 NYC Marathon was supposed to be the 50th running of the event "which began in 1970 and has grown to become the world’s largest marathon with 53,640 finishers in 2019."