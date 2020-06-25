Alabama, Nick Saban Drop Powerful Black Lives Matter Vid, 'We Can't Be Silent'

'We Can't Be Silent'

"In this moment in history, we can't be silent."

Pretty amazing video from the Alabama football team -- with Nick Saban teaming up with his players to deliver a powerful "Black Lives Matter" message.

The video was written by Bama's offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood -- and features players like QB Mac Jones, Emil Ekiyor and Evan Neal.

"We are a team. Black, white brown," the players say in the video. "Together we are a family. We are brothers."

"On the field we are relentless. We are strong. We are conquerors. But we are human beings first."

"And in this moment in history, we can’t be silent. We must speak up for our brothers and sisters, for our sons and daughters."

The idea to share the message came after the players met with Stephen A. Smith and Condoleezza Rice ... who inspired the team to use their platform for good, according to al.com.

The message continued ... "When we see our families, our neighbors, our classmates subjected to violence, we recognize the fear in their eyes."

"We believe the solutions to our challenges are within us. We choose to listen. We choose to hear, and understand other’s perspectives."

"Let’s listen. Let’s unite. Because all lives can’t matter until Black lives matter."