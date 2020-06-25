Cinemark Theatres Worker Spraying Down Seats Between Screenings

Play video content Breaking News @cinemark/Twitter

Cinemark Theatres is dispatching essential workers to sanitize seats between movie screenings ... and it looks like hazardous labor to say the least.

Check out this video from the theater chain's location in West Plano, Texas ... where a very essential employee is spraying down each and every seat in the middle of a pandemic.

Cinemark is shouting the dude out on social media, telling Marc thanks "for sanitizing our auditorium seats before each movie. We appreciate you!"

But, folks on Twitter are saying what Marc really needs is more personal protective equipment. They say his thin face covering and basic glasses look like they aren't doing enough to prevent him from breathing in whatever he's spraying.

Cinemark Theatres is one of the few movie chains open for business in the pandemic, and the chain isn't requiring customers to wear masks, despite COVID-19 cases skyrocketing again across the country, and particularly in Texas.