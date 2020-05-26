Miami Dolphins Converting Stadium Into Drive-In Theater, Social Distancing!
5/26/2020 12:39 PM PT
This looks AWESOME!!
The Miami Dolphins have announced they're converting Hard Rock Stadium into a drive-in, outdoor theater ... so you can watch live events, movies, etc. from your CAR!!
And, the mock-up photos look pretty cool!
"[Hard Rock Stadium] will now feature both an open-air and drive-in theater that will showcase select Miami Dolphins matchups from the team’s 54-year history, classic motion picture films, host commencement ceremonies and other events," the team said in a statement.
"The family friendly experiences will provide a unique environment while staying in accordance with social distance policies."
The drive-in event space can hold up to 230 cars -- while the open-air theater "can host small groups for an intimate viewing experience on the complex’s south plaza."
Unclear when the drive-in theater is set to open -- but it seems like it's a priority, since it could be a long time until we get live fans back at NFL games.
Question is ... how much would you pay to drive-in to watch a football game or a movie?
Earlier today, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said he expects the 2020 NFL season to go on as planned -- so, in theory ... you might be able to drive-in to the stadium to watch the Dolphins play an away game if you're craving that stadium experience.
