Miami Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross, 'There Will Definitely Be a Football Season'

Miami Dolphins Owner 'There Will Definitely Be a Football Season'
5/26/2020 7:34 AM PT
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen M. Ross insists the 2020 NFL season will NOT be canceled due to COVID-19 ... saying the 2020 season will "definitely" happen.
"There will definitely be a football season [in 2020]," the billionaire real estate mogul said Tuesday morning on CNBC's ''Squawk Box.''
Ross says the "real question is will there be fans in the stadium?"
It's the most definitive statement we've heard from an NFL owner about the 2020 season while the coronavirus pandemic rages on.
Of course, the league has been moving forward as if everything will run according to schedule ... the NFL Draft took place in April and free agency began on time.
As we previously reported, Joe Buck recently said multiple networks are kicking around innovative ideas to make NFL broadcasts fun and exciting without fans ... one of the ideas is artificial fan noise. So far, nothing is set in stone.
Various experts have raised concerns about how the NFL will be able to successfully screen and test the hundreds of people -- including players, coaches, staffers, refs -- required for an NFL game ... but clearly, Ross is confident they'll figure it out.
