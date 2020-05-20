Al Michaels Against Calling NFL Games Remotely ... 'That Would Not Fly'

Breaking News

Do you believe in workarounds?!

Al Michaels says when it comes to calling NFL games during the COVID-19 pandemic, he stands firmly AGAINST working from a remote location.

The broadcasting legend was asked to weigh-in on how coronavirus safety measures could affect pro sports FOR ANNOUNCERS moving forward ... and Al didn't hold back.

"I would hate to think we would not be able to be in the stadium and announce the games from some other location,” the 75-year-old told the NY Post.

"That would not fly as far as I am concerned. You have to be able to feel it, even without fans."

Michaels also says he's not super worried about the disease -- confident he'll be safe if he follows protocols.

"I’m at the point that I’ve done this my whole life. I’m not a fearful person. I understand that we have to take precautions here."

As we previously reported, networks are kicking around ideas about how to preserve the excitement and energy from a normal NFL broadcast ... despite the fact, there will likely be no fans allowed at games when the league gets back in action.

As Joe Buck said, networks including FOX are seriously considering using fake crowd noise during NFL game broadcasts to try and replicate a "normal viewing experience."