Gov. Gavin Newsom Targeting June Return for Pro Sports ... In California

Play video content Breaking News

Gov. Gavin Newsom says pro sports could re-open in California by June 1 ... but there's a serious catch.

The NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more would all be impacted since every major sport in the state (besides horse racing) is shut down at the moment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But, Newsom offered a real glimmer of hope on Monday.

"Sporting events, pro sports, in that first week or so of June WITHOUT SPECTATORS and modifications and very prescriptive conditions also can begin to move forward,” Newsom said.

The key, Newsom says, is the trend lines in California must continue to hold steady showing a decrease in people testing positive.

If not, the plans could change.

In other words, everybody keep your masks on, keep your distance and don't mess this up!!!

The announcement comes days after the NBA asked players whether they wanted to return to the 2020 season after suspending play back in March.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been outspoken about continuing the season ... saying "As soon as it’s safe we would like to finish our season. I’m ready and our team is ready. Nobody should be canceling anything."