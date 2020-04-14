Donald Trump Taps Dana White, Mark Cuban, Bob Kraft as Advisors, 'We Need Sports'

Play video content Breaking News

Donald Trump is putting together a team of the most powerful people in U.S. sports to serve as advisors ... including Dana White, Adam Silver and even Vince McMahon!

POTUS says the team will help advise him on how to restart the economy and get pro sports going again in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have to get sports back," Trump said at the White House ... "I'm tired of watching baseball games that are 14 years old."

Here are some of the name Trump mentioned ...

-- NBA Commish Adam Silver

-- NFL Commish Roger Goodell

-- NHL Commish Gary Bettman

-- MLB Commish Rob Manfred

-- Patriots owner Robert Kraft

-- Dallas Mavs owner Mark Cubam

-- UFC president Dana White

-- WWE owner Vince McMahon

He's also working with the top execs from the PGA, LPGA and MLS.