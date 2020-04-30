LeBron James Says Nobody Wants to Cancel NBA Season, Calls BS On Report

Breaking News

LeBron James says NO NBA EXECS want the 2019-20 NBA season to be canceled -- and insists a new report stating the contrary is flat-out wrong.

Bron's issue stems from a CNBC report Thursday which cites multiple anonymous NBA execs and NBA player agents who have expressed serious concern about restarting the season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report says execs are feeling the pressure from the players (via the agents) and are "pushing for an outright cancellation of the season so everyone can focus on safely resuming play next season."

But, Bron says that's just not true.

"Saw some reports about execs and agents wanting to cancel season??? That’s absolutely not true," Bron said.

"Nobody I know saying anything like that. As soon as it’s safe we would like to finish our season. I’m ready and our team is ready. Nobody should be canceling anything."

So, what's the truth? Probably somewhere in the middle. It's impossible for Bron to know what EVERY exec and agent is thinking ... but on the other hand, he is VERY plugged in.

Dallas Mavs owner Mark Cuban has spoken publicly about wanting to get the season going again ... but has STRESSED that he will only support a plan in which everyone (fans, players, etc.) are safe.

Of course, the NBA was the first major pro-sports league to suspend play after superstar Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 ... and every league followed the Association's lead shortly after.