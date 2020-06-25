Dallas Cowboys vs. Steelers HOF Game Canceled Over Coronavirus Concerns

Breaking News

Coronavirus concerns have officially pushed back the start of the NFL season.

League sources told multiple media outlets Thursday the Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers pre-season Hall of Fame Game slated for Aug. 6 has been nixed over COVID-19 fears.

The NFL has also reportedly decided to kick the 2020 Hall of Fame class' enshrinement ceremony -- which included Troy Polamalu and Edgerrin James -- to next summer as well.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the scheduled Cowboys vs. Steelers game is expected to now become the 2021 Hall of Fame Game's iteration.

It's a big bummer for The Shield ... this is the first real loss the league has had to take over the global pandemic.

Remember, the NFL refused to postpone its April draft -- which went off without a hitch -- and it successfully forced all of its teams to hold offseason workouts virtually.

Teams' training camps, which were set to open July 22 for the Cowboys and Steelers due to the HOF Game, will now all open July 28 ... if coronavirus allows it.