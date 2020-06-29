Couple Saves Bear Cub Swimming with Jar Stuck on its Head

Play video content Tricia Hurt

Okay, it might not have been smarter than the average ... but this little bear was at least super lucky when it got a jar stuck on its head while swimming.

Boo Boo here's good luck started when a couple spotted it struggling on a Wisconsin lake ... paddling through the water while a plastic jar was stuck on its head. Looks like some kinda snack jar, and the bear cub easily could've drowned once enough water leaked into it.

The bear enthusiasts said they could hear Boo Boo (yeah, that's what we're calling it) "gasping for air," and sprung into action -- maneuvering their boat next to our fine furry friend.

Boo Boo didn't exactly make it easy, initially swimming away from their boat -- but you gotta see what happened once they got in position. Let's just say it ain't exactly easy to wrestle a snack jar off a bear without it clawing at you.

Thankfully, it all worked out, and Boo Boo learned a valuable lesson: Stick to picnic baskets when raiding a camp ground.