Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Flips Out Over Scooter Encounter W/ Bears, Hilarious Video

Play video content Breaking News

Dallas Cowboys safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix lost his mind when he scootered up onto 2 bears in his driveway this week ... and the hilarious encounter was all caught on surveillance video!!!

The footage -- captured Monday night around 8:45 PM -- shows the 27-year-old joy riding when a couple of beasts strolled by.

Seems a mama bear and her cub were sniffing around ... and when an oblivious Clinton-Dix cruised near them on his scooter -- hilarity ensued.

The 6'1", 211-pound defensive back (who used to play for the Chicago Bears, funny enough!) threw his ride, stopped on a dime and turned and bolted off!!!

"I play D # gotta be ready to go," Clinton-Dix said of the incident. "A lil high on my flip turn but the drive was there. I ain’t know how many was over there."

Of course, several NFL studs clowned Ha Ha over the interaction ... including Stefon Diggs who wrote, "Boy tried to ghost ride the scooter into him."