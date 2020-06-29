Colin Kaepernick Gets Netflix Series Based on His High School Years

Breaking News

Colin Kaepernick's origin story is getting the Netflix treatment -- in the form of a 6-episode series based on the QB's high school years.

Netflix says the scripted drama is called "Colin In Black & White" -- which will address the issues Colin had growing up as a Black man in an adopted white family.

"Too often we see race and Black stories portrayed through a white lens," Kaepernick said. "We seek to give new perspective to the differing realities that Black people face."

Netflix says 32-year-old Kaepernick is working alongside Academy Award nominee Ava DuVernay on the project ... and adds the script for the show was finished last month.

He would grow up to play in the Super Bowl and realize you never stop fighting for your dreams.



She would grow up to tell stories that matter to millions.



From @Kaepernick7 & @ava, the dramatic scripted series Colin In Black & White follows the H.S. years of Colin Kaepernick.

"With his act of protest, Colin Kaepernick ignited a national conversation about race and justice with far-reaching consequences for football, culture and for him, personally,” DuVernay said.

"Colin’s story has much to say about identity, sports and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience. I couldn’t be happier than to tell this story with the team at Netflix."

Kaepernick famously moved to Northern California when he was 4 years old after he was adopted by a white family ... and ended up being a star athlete in his teenage years at Pitman H.S. in Turlock.