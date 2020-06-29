Ex-Cops Charged in George Floyd's Killing Appear In Court, No Pleas Entered Yet
6/29/2020 11:50 AM PT
11:48 AM PT -- The pre-trial hearing’s over — all the ex-officers attended in person, except Chauvin, who appeared via video monitor from the prison where he’s being held. No pleas were entered, but much was discussed.
Judge Peter Cahill and the attorneys addressed the pretrial publicity, with the judge warning both sides to be careful with their comments about the case … but he hasn’t issued a gag order yet. The defense attorneys made it clear they will be filing motions for a change of venue.
Judge Cahill stated he’s also awaiting motions on whether the defendants will be tried separately or together in a joint trial. The defense says it plans to file motions for dismissal of charges in some cases, as well.
Finally, both sides discussed whether cameras should be allowed at the trial or not … the defense wants them, the prosecution has opposed. So far, the judge is sticking to no cameras, but says he’s still considering the issue.
Some of these topics will likely be addressed at the next hearing on September 11. The first day of trial is currently set for March 8, 2021.
The four former Minneapolis cops charged in George Floyd's alleged murder are back in front of a judge ... and it's the first time we're seeing two of them appear in court.
J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas K. Lane strolled into Hennepin County District Court Monday for a pretrial hearing, accompanied by their defense attorneys, and that's who you see in the video.
The other ex-officers, Derek Chauvin and Tou Thao, didn't post bond like their former colleagues and are still in jail. No cameras are allowed inside the courtroom for today's proceedings.
The last time we saw Kueng, he was shopping at a local grocery store -- he's out on a $750k bond -- when a woman recognized him and confronted him, shoving a camera in his face.
Lane, meanwhile, posted his $750k bail after his family started soliciting donations via a website they set up to raise dough for his legal defense.
Chauvin, who kept his knee pressed on Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, is charged with 2nd-degree murder and 2nd-degree manslaughter.
Kueng, Lane and Thao are charged with two counts each -- one for aiding and abetting 2nd-degree murder and one for aiding and abetting 2nd-degree manslaughter.
