Ex-Cops Charged in George Floyd's Killing Appear In Court, No Pleas Entered Yet

The four former Minneapolis cops charged in George Floyd's alleged murder are back in front of a judge ... and it's the first time we're seeing two of them appear in court.

J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas K. Lane strolled into Hennepin County District Court Monday for a pretrial hearing, accompanied by their defense attorneys, and that's who you see in the video.

The other ex-officers, Derek Chauvin and Tou Thao, didn't post bond like their former colleagues and are still in jail. No cameras are allowed inside the courtroom for today's proceedings.

The last time we saw Kueng, he was shopping at a local grocery store -- he's out on a $750k bond -- when a woman recognized him and confronted him, shoving a camera in his face.

Lane, meanwhile, posted his $750k bail after his family started soliciting donations via a website they set up to raise dough for his legal defense.

Chauvin, who kept his knee pressed on Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, is charged with 2nd-degree murder and 2nd-degree manslaughter.

Kueng, Lane and Thao are charged with two counts each -- one for aiding and abetting 2nd-degree murder and one for aiding and abetting 2nd-degree manslaughter.