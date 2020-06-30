Brian Austin Green on Lunch Date with Australian Maxim Model Tina Louise

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Brian Austin Green is a single man on the loose, and it seems his first legit post-Megan Fox rebound hails from down under ... to which we say, ya done good, BAG.

We got the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star on a lunch date Tuesday on Melrose with Australian model Tina Louise -- who ya probably recognize from Maxim and a ton of other magazine covers over the years. No PDA on display here, but it definitely looked like a classic L.A. lunch date.

We should say ... a would-be lunch date, 'cause the Sugar Taco they were trying to nosh in wasn't quite open when they rolled up. Instead, they did a lap around the block together. Eventually, they did eat and left together ... our camera guy got them on the way out.

We tried asking Brian if this was his new squeeze, but he wasn't in the mood to talk about his love life all that much. What he did dish on ... how other bachelors should navigate the pandemic dating scene these days. Spoiler alert -- his advice is hanging off his own neck in the clip.

Now, here's the scoop with these 2 ... we're told they are hanging out and seem to be pretty into each other. Our sources say they linked up on social media a couple weeks ago and bonded over their love for animals -- hence Sugar Taco, a well-known vegan joint ... which Tina happens to co-own.

Wonder who picked up the tab?