Mississippi Flag Comes Down at State Capitol, Confederacy's Last Stand

Mississippi is doing away with the Confederate battle flag that's embedded into their own state flag -- and watching it come down at the Capitol was quite an historic sight.

State troopers pulled the flag down Wednesday in front of the Capitol building in Jackson, proceeding to then fold it up and carry it off into the sunset ... almost like it was a fallen soldier or something. It's not a soldier, it's a giant piece of cloth -- but this was a big deal for a lot of folks down there in the South.

Mississippi's ensign was the last modern American flag that still featured the antiquated confederacy logo ... something that drew renewed ire of late, in the wake a sweeping social justice conversation happening nationally, which is boldly calling out blatant racism.

Welp, local lawmakers listened to their constituents and got the ball rolling this weekend ... first, the House passed a resolution to ditch their pride and glory, which was followed by backing in the Senate, and on Tuesday -- the governor, Tate Reeves, signed it into law.

It's a major move that was 126 years in the making. Mind you, the Civil War was over 150 years ago ... and the South lost. That means the Confederacy and their emblems are NOT part of our official heritage -- or at the very least, not something to proudly flaunt in 2020.

Tons of people have called for the flag to be retired over the decades -- including country star Faith Hill, who recently decried the old flag and demanded an immediate change.

Put that dusty old thing in a museum somewhere and call it a day. Time to get something fresh on the pole to hoist high. The question ... what'll they choose for a design next?