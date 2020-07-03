'Black Ink Crew: Chicago' Star Liliana Barrios Busted for Assault

Exclusive

Liliana Barrios -- who starred in a couple of seasons of "Black Ink Crew: Chicago" -- allegedly went on a violent rage after catching her GF in bed with another woman ... this according to cops who arrested her for assault.

The incident went down June 3 in San Antonio where cops say Barrios and her GF got into a verbal altercation at their apartment before it turned violent ... this according to a police report obtained by TMZ.

Cops say during the argument, Barrios decided to take off for the night. When she returned the next day to pick up clothes, cops say Barrios got heated after catching her 22-year-old GF in bed with another woman ... triggering another argument.

Cops allege Barrios pushed her GF onto the couch and a struggle ensued ... with Barrios allegedly scratching her GF's neck, arm and biting her right leg. The officer claims they observed scratches and abrasions on the GF's right knee. Cops say Barrios was the aggressor and “intentionally and knowingly caused bodily injury."

Barrios -- the ex-GF of a recurring cast member on 'Black Ink' from seasons 2 to 5 -- was arrested for assault/bodily injury on a cohabitant.