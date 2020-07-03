Trump's Mt. Rushmore 4th of July Event Will Have No Social Distancing

This is what a coronavirus spread looks like in its preliminary stages ... chairs crammed into the same area together, inches apart, and that's exactly what's in store for the folks who will be celebrating Friday night with Donald Trump.

The site is Mt. Rushmore in South Dakota, where the Governor has proudly proclaimed there will be NO social distancing at tonight's event.

There are enough tickets for 7,500 people. Fact is ... on a typical day, as many as 32,000 folks come to see the 4 famous figures caved into the mountain. That number shrunk to around 20,000 a day during the pandemic. Tonight's even is obviously different because of the close proximity among guests.

Masks will be optional. Trump said Thursday he's not against wearing a mask in public, but it would be shocking if he actually puts one on for the event.