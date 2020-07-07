DeSean Jackson Shares Anti-Semitic Quotes on IG ... Insists He Doesn't Hate Jews

Breaking News

NFL star DeSean Jackson claims he's NOT a Jew-hater -- despite posting quotes suggesting a Jewish plot for world domination.

The Philadelphia Eagles WR first posted a screenshot of a book that features a quote attributed to Adolph Hitler -- saying Jews will "extort" and "blackmail" America as part of a greater "plan for world domination."

According to the multiple research websites, including Snopes, the quote is NOT originally from Hitler -- but STILL A HORRIBLE THING TO POST!

There was obvious backlash to the post from people including former Philadelphia Eagles president Joe Banner, who is Jewish.

If a white player said anything about AA’s as outrageous as what Desean Jackson said about Jews tonight there would at least be a serious conversation about cutting him and a need for a team meeting to discuss. Which would be totally appropriate. Absolutely indefensible. — Joe Banner (@JoeBanner13) July 7, 2020 @JoeBanner13

"If a white player said anything about AA’s as outrageous as what Desean Jackson said about Jews tonight there would at least be a serious conversation about cutting him and a need for a team meeting to discuss. Which would be totally appropriate," Banner said.

"Absolutely indefensible."

Jackson later responded on another IG post -- saying, "Anyone who feels I have hate towards the Jewish community took my post the wrong way."

He added, "I have no hatred in my heart towards no one!"

On his IG page, Jackson also features several tributes to Louis Farrakhan -- a man the Anti-Defamation League has dubbed anti-Semitic over his long history of trashing the Jewish people.