Floyd Mayweather Charging $999 For Cameo Vids ... 'Most Expensive Celeb' On Site

Breaking News

Want a personalized shout-out from Floyd Mayweather?? Hope you've got an extra GRAND laying around -- 'cause TBE is charging $999 for Cameo vids!!!

Floyd joined the popular site this week ... and in true Money Mayweather style, he claims he's now "the most expensive celeb" on the app.

So, what exactly does a thousand bucks get you from Floyd? Mayweather says he'll provide customizable messages -- both for personal and commercial use -- at "an affordable rate."

Some of the examples ... Floyd says he can give birthday shout-outs, motivational messages and even boxing tips!!

"I want to be the first celebrity to make a million dollars on Cameo," Floyd said.

Mayweather says the Cameo signup is all part of a partnership with Stardam, a company that helps facilitate celeb endorsements for businesses.

In other words, if you own a burger stand and want Floyd Mayweather to make a custom video talking about how he LOOOVES your food, he'll do it -- for a price.

And, Stardam claims Mayweather is available for green screen vids ... which should make for some interesting clips down the road.

By the way, if you're wondering how Floyd's Cameo price compares to other big-name celebs ... it appears to be the most by a pretty good amount.