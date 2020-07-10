Raiders' Jon Gruden Thanks Vegas Stadium Workers, 'Looks Freaking Awesome!'

Play video content Breaking News AllegiantStadm / Twitter

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden just gave a big surprise to the men and women who put together their new stadium ... thanking the workers and giving a pump-up speech to finish strong.

"I just had to tell you, the stadium looks freaking awesome," Gruden says. "It's the greatest thing I've ever seen."

BTW -- If you haven't seen Allegiant Stadium yet ... it's pretty damn cool and gives off badass Star Wars Death Star vibes.

"I just wanted to congratulate all you workers for an incredible accomplishment during adversity."

Naturally, Gruden went full football guy in his motivational message to finish the job strong.

"It's the 2-minute drill. You've done 99% of the work, maybe 97% of the work. I just challenge you to finish like a champion."

The personal video marked a huge milestone for Allegiant Stadium -- it was the first time the video board and sound system were used at the same time ... so a pretty monumental moment for the workers.

The stadium is set to be ready to go in time for the 2020 NFL season ... if that happens.

Gruden finished the vid by reminding everyone to keep wearing their masks ... after all, we ARE still in a global pandemic.