UFC's Demian Maia Predicts Winner of Usman Vs. Masvidal, I Fought 'Em Both!

Demian Maia is the ONLY MAN who's fought both Kamaru Usman AND Jorge Masvidal ... and he's got a gut feeling about who's gonna win at UFC 251.

Remember Maia BEAT Jorge Masvidal back in May 2017 -- in a 3 round split decision.

But, he took an "L" to Usman when they clashed a year later in 2018 in a 5 round unanimous decision.

So, with both of Demian's former opponents set to do battle tonight on Fight Island, we had to ask ... WHO YA GOT?!

Short answer ... Kamaru Usman -- and here's why.

"Fights is all about styles and matchups. It doesn't mean that if I had a difficult time with Kamaru and I won against Jorge, doesn't mean that the same will reflect on the fight," Maia says.

"I think there's some things that makes this fight more Kamaru favorite for this fight. I think he's more well-rounded, he's a very good wrestler and he's also you know he had that full camp."

"Masvidal, ya know, he didn't have this camp, he just got this fight so that's why I think Kamaru is the favorite, but MMA is a crazy sport."

There's more ... Maia also told us how Jorge can upset the reigning welterweight champ in the UFC 251 main event.