XFL QB Josh Johnson Gunning For NFL Comeback After Strong Season, 'Hell Yeah'

Josh Johnson ain't done yet -- the 34-year-old QB tells TMZ Sports he's eyeing a big return to the NFL after lighting it up in the XFL this past season.

Of course, JJ was one of the best players in Vince McMahon's org. earlier this year ... starting 4 games and posting a league-best 106.3 passer rating for the L.A. Wildcats.

We spoke with Johnson about his future plans ... and he's ready to get the call to make the leap back to the highest level -- as long as COVID-19 doesn't keep the season from happening.

"Hell yeah, if they gone play," Johnson tells us. "I mean, we trying to see what's going on with all that craziness surrounding COVID. But, I'm ready to go, bro."

"I've just been at home working, waiting for the opportunity."

"I enjoyed the hell outta the XFL experience. It also allowed me to get the platform to do what I could do, and the fact that people take notice, it was very good for me."

In the meantime, Johnson tells us he's focused on being the co-founder of the Ultimate Gaming League ... which is hosting a huge Madden tourney that will be streamed on Twitch this weekend ... with pros from Marcus Peters to Marquez Valdes-Scantling to Johnson himself participating ... and it's all for charity.

Johnson -- a journeyman in the NFL -- also tells us about why Madden played such a major role in his career so far ... check it out.